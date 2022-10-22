Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Sixers

The Spurs will look to start a winning streak tonight in Philadelphia.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) will look to start a winning streak as they will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) tonight.

The Spurs are coming off a 137-134 road win against the Pacers.

Josh Richardson had 27 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points and four assists. Devin Vassell finished with 23 points (career-high) and five rebounds and Keldon Johnson added 23 points in the win.

"I think I needed 10 time-outs because we're not exactly for the full-court press at this point in the season. Indiana did a good job of doing that and us being unorganized," Gregg Popovich said. "Winning on the road is always sweet."

INJURY REPORT

The Spurs report that Dominick Barlow will be out versus the Sixers. The Sixers do not report any injuries.

THE UNIFORMS

The team will be in their Icon Edition jerseys.

HERE ARE FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. Tonight's game will be the Spurs' second game of a back-to-back. Their first of the season.

2. The Spurs have lost 6-straight games overall to the Sixers.

3. The Sixers are winless to start the season at 0-2.

4. After two games, the Sixers average 12.0 turnovers per game.

5. The Sixers average 19.5 fouls per game.