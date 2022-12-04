Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

The Spurs look to snap a 10-game losing skid today against the Suns.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-17) will look to snap their 10-game losing skid today as they host the Phoenix Suns (15-7). The Spurs and Suns will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 117-99 home loss versus the Pelicans.

Devin Vassell had 25 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 15 points. Charles Bassey finished with 11 points and nine assists while Romeo Langford recorded 10 points.

Gregg Popovich did not coach and Brett Brown filled in as head coach.

"For the most part I thought their spirit was great," Brown said. "I thought for the most part we executed a game plan and played them [Pelicans] with a level of purpose. It's like most NBA games, especially when you have a young team, there's a defining moment where the game changes and now you're playing catch up."

INJURY REPORT

Popovich will be out for today's game versus the Suns and Brown will fill in as acting head coach.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys tonight.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs are on a four-game home losing streak.

2. The Spurs have seven-straight games with a lower 3-point percentage than their opponents.

3. The Spurs are 0-14 when trailing at halftime this season.

4. The Suns are 0-4 on the road when trailing after the first period.

5. The Suns are 10-2 when they out-rebound their opponents this season.