Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Blazers

The Spurs take over Austin, Texas Thursday night for a matchup versus Portland.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) host the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) Thursday night. This will start a two-game home series in Austin. San Antonio is 0-3 versus the Blazers this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 115-94 road loss versus the Suns.

Malaki Branham had 21 points and three rebounds while Tre Jones added 20 points and three rebounds. Julian Champagnie finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop had 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in the loss.

Branham also recorded his sixth consecutive 10-plus point night of the season, matching his season-long streak.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, Zach Collins, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries. Doug McDermott exited the game in the first half with an ankle injury. Dominick Barlow and Devonte Graham also exited the game with injuries.

“Just trying to be competitive. Play our hardest and try to do all of the little things. Try to do things the right way and let the rest take care of itself. Obviously, they [Suns] are super talented," Tre Jones said. "After that first quarter, we played them pretty much even the rest of the way. They came out hot and we came out slow. We were able to get on a few runs there. Got it close but just didn’t have enough.”

SPURS TAKE OVER AUSTIN

The Spurs will play a pair of games in the state capitol. Here's what Collins and Jones had to say about the team playing in Austin.

Here's Zach Collins on the city of Austin, TX



Says the team does team bonding in Austin, says Austin is a lot of fun, great food in Austin, like the Austin energy vs San Antonio energy #porvida #nba #gospursgo #sanantonio #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/pAkFUxNi3F — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 6, 2023

Here's Tre Jones on Austin, TX



Says team is excited to be in Austin, he likes Austin, a cool and active city, San Antonio is home & Austin a second home, & more #porvida #nba #gospursgo #sanantonio #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/0TdMbPb516 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 6, 2023

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Portland



Bassey, Birch - out



Devonte Graham, Doug McDermott, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell - out



Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford - questionable



Zach Collins - probable #porvida #ripcoty #nba #nbatwitter #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/Wl3NP2nfBQ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 5, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Blazers have been out-rebounded by their opponent in 10 straight games.

2. The Blazers are 10-6 on the road when leading at halftime.

3. The Spurs are 4-20 when hosting Western teams this season.

4. Spurs' Tre Jones has scored in double-figures in eight consecutive games.

5. The Suns are 11-21 versus teams with a below .500 record.