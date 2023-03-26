Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Celtics

Can the Spurs avoid going winless on their current road trip versus Boston?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) Sunday night on the final game of their four-game road trip. San Antonio is 0-1 versus the Celtics this season and will look to avoid going winless in their four-game road trip.

The game will also mark a reunion with ex-Spurs guard, Derrick White.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 136-124 road loss to the Wizards.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 10 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 20 points and seven rebounds while Tre Jones had 10 points and 12 assists in the loss.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan, and Romeo Langford due to injuries.

“Good effort. We got to play a lot of guys, a lot of guys got minutes, we got a good look at a lot of them. And just feel great about the effort they give every night. We are making mistakes. We will go over them tomorrow and just keep on pushing," Gregg Popovich said.

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Celtics have recorded fewer turnovers than their opponents in four-consecutive games.

2. The Celtics have connected on more three-point shots than their opponent in three-consecutive games.

3. The Celtics are 21-5 at home when leading at halftime.

4. The Spurs have been out-rebounded by their opponents in four-straight games.

5. The Spurs are 3-11 on the road against Eastern Conference teams.