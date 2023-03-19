5 things to watch for Sunday: Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs welcome back to San Antonio former guard Dejounte Murray.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (18-52) host the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) Sunday at the AT&T Center. It's also the first return back to San Antonio by former Spur, Dejounte Murray after being traded to the Hawks in 2022 for Danillo Galinarri and three first-round picks.

"I love San Antonio," Murray said. "When we got here, I was smiling because I love it. It's home. I just want to go, have a great time, get a win and see great people."

Murray spent six seasons in San Antonio (drafted in 2016 in the first round) and would go on to become an NBA All-Star in 2022.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off an overtime home loss versus the Grizzlies, 126-120, despite building a 29-point lead.

Devin Vassell had 25 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Zach Collins added 24 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 21 points and four rebounds while Malaki Branham had 18 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Jeremy Sochan who exited the game with right knee soreness and did not return.

"We've been competitive all year. We shouldn't have lost that game. We were up 30 [points]. We shouldn't have lost," Collins said. "We kept taking bad shots and that put them [Memphis] in transition and we were playing on our heels for a lot of that run they made. We didn't execute like we did in the first half."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Hawks



Birch, Bassey, Champagnie - out



Devonte Graham, Jeremy Sochan - out



Bates-Diop - doubtful



Zach Collins, Doug McDermott - questionable #porvida #nba #TrueToAtlanta — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 18, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Hawks have recorded fewer assists than their opponent in five consecutive games.

2. The Hawks have won their last two road games.

3. The Hawks are 12-2 on the road when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs have recorded more assists than their opponents in three-straight games.

5. The Spurs have lost three-straig ht games to the Hawks in San Antonio.