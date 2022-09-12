Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Heat

The Spurs will be looking for their second-consecutive win today versus Miami.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (7-18) will visit the Miami Heat (12-14) as the team will meet for the first time this season. Their second matchup this season will be in Mexico City.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 118-109 home win over the Houston Rockets. The team also snapped their 11-game losing skid. It was their longing losing skid this season.

Keldon Johnson had 32 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 26 points. Romeo Langford finished with 11 points and five assists while Charles Bassey recorded 10 points and four blocks off the bench.

"It was definitely a team effort tonight. I can't take all the joy. They put me in good situations to be successful. Coach [Popovich] puts me in good situations to be successful," Johnson said following the game against the Rockets.

“The last couple of days, we spent working on just defense. I think that the message got across. These guys showed that it carried over from two days of practice into the game today. I think losing helps you gain that focus," said Gregg Popovich on the team's defense against Houston.

Popovich postgame win v HOU... on Keldon J., T. Jones playing to win & "he takes no prisoners", working on defense in practice, C. Bassey's night v HOU, Zach Collins plays a "nasty game" and Boban M. is tough to guard #porvida #nba #gospursgo #rockets pic.twitter.com/sdSFBh20Ai — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 9, 2022

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost four-straight games against the Heat.

2. The Spurs are 2-0 on the road versus East teams.

3. Miami's Bam Adebayo has currently recorded seven-straight double-doubles at home.

4. Miami is 11-3 when scoring 110-plus points this season.

5. Miami is 4-1 at home versus West teams this season.