Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

Can the Spurs win their third-straight game tonight versus the Rockets?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (16-47) host the Houston Rockets (13-49) tonight in the first game of a back-to-back set. The Spurs are riding a two-game winning streak.

The Spurs are coming off a home win versus the Pacers, 110-99.

Jeremy Sochan had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the team while Zach Collins added 18 points. Devin Vassell finished with 18 points and two rebounds in his return from injury while Devonte Graham recorded 18 points in the win.

The Spurs were without Isaiah Roby, Romeo Langford, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries. Gregg Popovich and Brett Brown sat out due to illness.

"I think the guys are making strides," coach Mitch Johnson said. "There's an adjustment physicality-wise, size-wise, schematically. I think you're starting to see some incremental gains on that side of the [defensive] floor. It's hard when you lose a lot of games to focus on defense. You give them credit."

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

1. The Rockets are on an 11-game losing skid.

2. The Rockets have made fewer three-point shots than their opponent in four-straight games.

3. The Rockets own the worst record in the NBA.

4. The Spurs have held their opponent to under 100 points in two-straight games.

5. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks than their opponents in 16-straight games.