Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

Can the Spurs get another win tonight versus the Mavericks?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (18-50) host the Dallas Mavericks (34-35) tonight at the AT&T Center.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a home win versus the Magic, 132-114.

Jeremy Sochan had 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team while Zach Collins added 25 points. Doug McDermott finished with 15 points and two rebounds while Devin Vassell had 10 points in the win.

San Antonio also connected on a franchise-record 22 three-pointers made.

Charles Bassey exited the game due to a left knee injury.

The Spurs were without Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, Romeo Langford, and Tre Jones due to injuries.

"A lot of guys played well. Zach [Collins] and Jeremy [Sochan] were outstanding. They were special tonight," Gregg Popovich said. "If you make 22 threes you are going to have a pretty good night. That's just how the rules are. We don't do that very often, but we did it tonight. It was fun to watch. More importantly, we had 39 assists."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Mavericks



Charles Bassey - out (left patella non displaced fracture)



Birch, Champagnie- out



Zach Collins - out left ankle injury management



Jeremy Sochan - out (right knee injury management)



Devin Vassell - out (injury management)



Malaki Branham - questionable… https://t.co/OD1qIbODfr pic.twitter.com/ynQONbl56w — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 15, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Mavericks will be without All-Star Luka Doncic due to injury.

2. The Mavs have been out-rebounded in 12 consecutive games heading into tonight's contest.

3. The Mavs have lost four-straight road games.

4. The Spurs are 7-35 versus Western Conference teams this season.

5. The Spurs are 1-10 on the second game of a back-to-back this season and have lost five games overall to Dallas.