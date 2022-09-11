Game Story: Spurs host Grizzlies

The Spurs will be looking to snap their losing streak tonight against the Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO — GAME STORY

First Quarter

Jeremy Sochan drilled a corner three to start the scoring for San Antonio, then spun in for a lefty finish soon after.

Jakob Poeltl put one back in, then finished another shot in the paint. Keldon Johnson knocked down his first three of the game.

Sochan stripped Dillon Brooks and dove on the floor to recover the ball, passing it back to Poeltl who passed it ahead to Tre Jones, who lobbed it up to Devin Vassell for a high-flying alley-oop jam.

Ja Morant showed how special he's becoming, hitting threes and cramming home a huge dunk to get Memphis out in front 31-18.

Charles Bassey came in and got a bucket, an offensive board, an assist, another bucket. Vassell dimed Doug McDermott on a floater, then knocked down a triple, then found Josh Richardson for another make from distance.

San Antonio trailed 38-32 after the first despite getting killed on the glass. Memphis had more offensive rebounds (7) than the Spurs had total rebounds (6).

Second Quarter

Devin Vassell opened the period with a three, then Charles Bassey finished a scrambling broken play with a wide open dunk to make it a one-point game.

Romeo Langford returned from injury and stopped and popped on the baseline for a bucket. Vassell made a slick inbound pass to a cutting McDermott for a layup.

Bassey smashed a layup attempt off the glass, leading to a tough driving bucket by Vassell in transition. On the next trip down, Vassell swished another triple on a feed from Tre Jones.

Bassey played some tough defense then slipped under the basket for a reverse layup. McDermott hit a triple to put San Antonio up by two. Sochan got a big block from behind in the paint, then Poeltl popped one in from just outside the restricted area.

Vassell drained a long two, and when he missed the next one Romeo Langford soared in for a huge putback slam. He got to the line on the next possession and tied it up.

PREGAME

The San Antonio Spurs (5-6) will look to bounce back from a loss at home versus Denver and snap their four-game losing streak as they'll host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) tonight. The Spurs and Grizzlies will meet for the first time this season.

Before the game, Coach Popovich said Zach Collins' injury was a tough blow for both him and the team. Gorgui Dieng figures to get more playing time in his absence, and Pop spoke glowingly about him.

“He's our veteran, so to speak," Popovich said. "Great, great teammate. Everybody responds to him, commands respect very quickly. Great sense of humor and when he speaks he says things that matter, so he's been really good.”

Pop also spoke highly of the much younger Charles Bassey, who played his high school ball in San Antonio and recently made his debut for the big team after several impressive outings in Austin.

“He came in and played a couple of G League games, scored a thousand points, it was like, 'well, maybe we're dumb, we should be playing this guy,'” Pop said with a laugh. He added that he doesn't look afraid, he's aggressive, defends well, moves the ball well, and has caught on very quickly.

GAME REWIND: The Spurs are coming off a 115-109 home loss against the Nuggets.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.

"24 turnovers for 34 [Denver] points is really going to make it difficult to win a game. That's how we lost it," Gregg Popovich said. "But I couldn't be prouder. Their execution, their competitiveness, that's who they have to be night after night. They did a great job. Really good team play."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will debut their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have lost six-straight games to the Grizzlies.

2. The Spurs are 0-3 at home when trailing at halftime.

3. The Grizzlies average 45.6 rebounds, good for sixth in the NBA.

4. The Grizzlies are sixth in the NBA in paint points at 53.3 per game.

5. The Spurs are first in "clutch time" field goal percentage at 70 percent.