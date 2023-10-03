San Antonio vs Oklahoma: What to look for in the game

Can the Spurs make it a two-game winning streak tonight against the Thunder?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (17-49) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-35) tonight during their start to the six-game home stand.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a home win versus the West-leading Nuggets, 128-120.

Keldon Johnson had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 20 points. Jeremy Sochan finished with 19 points and eight rebounds while Tre Jones recorded 14 points in the loss.

Zach Collins was ejected from the game after an altercation with Denver's Michael Porter Jr.

"It felt great, the fans were really into it. We put them [fans] to sleep in the first quarter but then we woke them up," Gregg Popovich said. "It was great to have all those people there yelling and screaming, they deserve to have a good night. We don't get into the paint, you don't get those 31 assists."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Oklahoma City



Birch, Barlow - out



Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan - questionable #porvida #nba #ThunderUp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 11, 2023

Spurs recalled guard Blake Wesley. Scored 30 pts last night v Swarm #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 11, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Association jerseys tonight v Thunder .. #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/SqXsIlJKtr — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 12, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have won two straight at home versus Oklahoma City.

2. The Spurs are 4-16 at home versus West teams this season.

3. In their last three games, the Spurs have recorded fewer turnovers than their opponents.

4. The Spurs are 8-23 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.

5. The Thunder are 17-10 versus teams with a sub-.500 record this season.

