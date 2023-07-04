Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The Spurs play their final regular-season game in Austin, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (21-59) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) tonight. This will mark the final regular-season game for the Spurs in Austin. San Antonio is 2-1 versus the Timberwolves this season.

The Spurs are coming off a 129-127 win versus the Blazers in Austin, Texas.

Keldon Johnson had 24 points and five rebounds while Tre Jones added 18 points and 10 assists. Julian Champagnie finished with 24 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop had 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the win. Zach Collins had 21 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Devonte Graham, Doug McDermott, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

“Made threes, made stops, followed them up with threes. That’s how you win basketball games. No matter how you slice it, fourth quarter down the stretch, teams that make stops do pretty well and if you make threes on top of it, you're probably going to win," head coach Gregg Popovich said.

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

1. The Wolves are 16-4 on the road when leading after the third period.

2. The Wolves have out-rebounded their opponents in two straight games.

3. The Wolves are averaging 114.8 points per game on the road this season.

4. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks than their opponent in two straight games.

5. The Spurs are 3-34 this season when recording fewer assists than their opponents.