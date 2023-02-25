Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

Can the Spurs snap their 15-game losing streak tonight versus Utah?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-46) will resume their 2023 Rodeo Trip and face the Utah Jazz (29-31) tonight. San Antonio is riding a 15-game losing streak. Their longest in franchise history.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a road loss versus the Dallas Mavericks, 142-116.

Malaki Branham had 23 points and five assists to lead the team while Charles Bassey added 16 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 12 points and three rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 15 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Tre Jones, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

The Mavericks went 10-17 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter of the game.

"I was really pleased with Blake [Wesley] and Malaki tonight. I thought this was their best game as far as understanding what the NBA is like," head coach Gregg Popovich said. "The physicality. The pace. Protecting the basketball. Being aggressive offensively."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Utah



Birch - out (right knee)

Champagnie - out ( g league)



Langford, Roby, Vassell - out



Tre Jones - questionable (left foot)

Jeremy Sochan - PROBABLE (left quad) #nba #PorVida #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/q1zE2qUmsr — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 24, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their City Ed. jerseys tonight v Jazz ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/yi21TiDUF8 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 25, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Jazz have won three-straight games at home.

2. The Jazz have turned the ball over more times than their opponents in four-straight games.

3. The Jazz are 17-3 at home when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks in 12-straight games.

5. The Spurs are averaging 111.5 points per game through eight games in February.

Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.