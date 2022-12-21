GOOAAALLLL! Manu Ginobili celebrates Argentina's World Cup win with his furry friend

Ginobili and his pup were excited to see Argentina walk off the pitch as world champs!

SAN ANTONIO — Argentina walked off the pitch the new World Cup champs after defeating France in penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.

When it was all over, Argentina and their fans across the globe erupted in celebration seeing the team rejoice on the pitch, soccer star Lionel Messi finally winning his first World Cup title, and the end of a 30 year World Cup drought for the country.

And celebrating the Argentina win was San Antonio Spurs great, Manu Ginobili.

Ginobili, who is from Bahia Blanca, Argentina, exploded with happiness once Argentina won it all and shared his excitement on social media.

Joined by his tiny pup, Ginobili yelled out "Goal" triumphantly and his furry pal joined in the victory cry!

14.30hs! Menos mal que volví! Gooooooool. Pipa lo gritó conmigo! pic.twitter.com/D3Xfx9xRdG — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) December 18, 2022

Adding to the pride swelling from Ginobili, he also congratulated Messi on his accomplishment at winning the best player award.

Aplausos de pie para el más grande de todos! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QfO72YFrLl — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) December 18, 2022

The celebration in Argentina was immense and the streets were blanketed with fans expressing their joy over the World Cup win.

Find someone who loves you like Argentina fans love their national football team 🇦🇷😍🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/6sNwbtTU1n — DW News (@dwnews) December 21, 2022