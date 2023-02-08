'The city's been amazing' | New Maverick Grant Williams talks move to Dallas

"I love Dallas so far," Grant Williams said. "I've been here for like three days now. I'm just enjoying it. Trying my best to get accustomed."

DALLAS — Newly acquired Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams talked to the media in North Texas for the first time since his trade to Dallas.

While spending some time with campers at a Mavs summer camp Wednesday, the 24-year-old pro also took the time to speak with reporters.

"I love Dallas so far," Williams said. "I've been here for like three days now. I'm just enjoying it. Trying my best to get accustomed."

The Mavs were involved in a three-team trade that brought the former Boston Celtics forward to Dallas and sent former Mavs guard Reggie Bullock to the Spurs.

When asked what he's most excited about in playing with All-Star guard Luka Doncic, Williams said to learn from his ability to see the game and to simply see how skilled he is.

"The benefit of playing against him, you understand how special he is on the floor," Williams said.

The Mavs acquiried Williams via a sign-and-trade and gave him a four-year, $54 million deal. Williams was a restricted free agent this offseason.

The 24-year-old Williams, who was born in Houston and later moved to North Carolina, averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds during the 2022-2023 NBA season. The defensive-minded forward has been known to be flexible in different lineups and has a lot of playoff experience in his young career.

While Williams said he officially moves to Dallas in September, his time spent in North Texas has been very busy this summer as he's working to continue his community work.

Williams also said he loves how the Mavs organization has welcomed him since the trade.

"Every time I've come here, the city's been amazing," Williams said. "I've enjoyed the food. I've enjoyed the people. The culture. So I'm super excited to be a part of the organization now, so I can at least be a little more involved in the community itself."

So far this offseason, the Mavs re-signed star Kyrie Irving and brought back guard Seth Curry since the free agency period began last week.

Dallas also had an eventful NBA Draft when they ended the night with Duke center Dereck Lively II, Marquette forward Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes.