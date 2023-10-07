Here's your chance to join the Spurs Hype Squad

Mark your calendar as the Spurs are hosting open auditions for the Spurs Hype Squad.

SAN ANTONIO — Get in your stretching, and make sure your vocal cords are warmed up to deliver your best "Go Spurs Go" chant as this is your chance to join the team's Hype Squad.

Mark your calendar as the San Antonio Spurs are hosting open auditions for qualified performers to join the Spurs Hype Squad.

The first round of auditions for the 2023-2024 season is being accepted virtually through Thursday, July 13. Audition applications and videos can be submitted at nba.com/spurs/hype-squad. https://www.nba.com/spurs/hype-squad

The Hype Squad is looking for talented break-dancers, tumblers, and stunters passionate about promoting team spirit and fan engagement to join their entertainment team for the 2023-2024 NBA season. The audition process will consist of two virtual rounds followed by an invite-only third round, which will be conducted in person.

Specifically, the team is looking to add members to all three talent groups: stunting, dancing, and breakdancing with skill experience in:

Kip up for everyone

Triple turn for dancers

Hand hops and windmills for break dancers

Standing tuck and specialty tumbling pass to tuck/layout/full for tumblers

Toss hands to lib, toss extension, specialty stunt with dismount – shotgun, corkscrew, double down for co-ed stunters

And the best news is that if you make the squad not only will you be performing in front of the AT&T Center crowds next season, but you'll join the Spurs in community events, and at international spots like Mexico City.