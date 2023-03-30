Jazz 128, Spurs 117: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing streak continues.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs suffered a home loss to the Utah Jazz, 128-117. This was the last home game at the AT&T Center for the 2022-23 season and the team is on a five-game losing streak.

Keita Bates-Diop had 15 points and three rebounds while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points. Malaki Branham finished with 21 points and two rebounds while Tre Jones had 17 points and six assists in the loss.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 19-57 on the season, and will next face the Golden State Warriors on the road on Friday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"As long as they're giving effort, they're all learning, making mistakes but overall that's what we're trying to do. No matter who is out, no matter who is not playing, other guys are happy to get minutes. Trying to get them to learn how to play, this is what it's all about," Popovich said.

Jones

"Super thankful for the support we got all year from our fans all year. Obviously, it's a little bit of a down year for us. Not winning as many games as we want to but the fans continued to have our back every single night. The last game of the year here [AT&T Center], it's almost sold out," Jones said. "It was a rough year for sure."

Branham

"Compete. Compete every night. Just keep improving. Keep learning. We're a young team," Branham said about the remaining games on the schedule.

JAZZ

Taylor Horton-Tucker