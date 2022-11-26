Lakers 105, Spurs 94: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing streak is now at seven games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-94, at home.

Tre Jones had 19 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 19 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.

The Spurs are currently on a seven-game losing skid and are now 6-14 on the season. They will next face the Lakers in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"Once again we had to come from behind," Popovich said. "Spotted them [Lakers] 20 points in the first half and in the second half we did everything better. We didn't make shots but as far as defense and rebounding we were much better, much more aggressive in the second half. We'll figure out ways to start better."

Sochan

"I thought we just picked up the intensity," Sochan said about the team's third period play. "Played a lot harder. Quicker on both sides of the court which I think helped us come back."

Here's Jeremy Sochan on loss to Lakers, the comeback v LAL, facing/learning from LeBron James, chemistry w/ Tre Jones, Keldon's shooting slump, who he wants to win the 2022 World Cup... #porvida #nba #lakeshow #gospursgo #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/KVQy8M42Oe — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 26, 2022

Jones

"In the second half we were able to find how we were playing before," Jones said. "That's definitely a positive for tonight. We were able to get back to the defense we wanted, the activity."

LAKERS

Lonnie Walker IV

“Being back home; this is pretty much home. My mom still lives here. I’ve done a lot for the community & the community has done a lot for myself so the bond on & off the court w/ the city of San Antonio, has been all love” ex-Spur Lonnie Walker #porvida #nba #SanAntonio #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/nYMgJNm6b6 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 26, 2022

Darvin Ham

“We had three outstanding defensive quarters, and a lot of slippage in that third quarter," said Ham. "We held them [Spurs] to 21 [points] in the first, 20 in the second, 19 in the fourth. But, that thirty-four points coming out of halftime is very extreme and something we’ve been struggling with all year."

