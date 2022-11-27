Lakers 143, Spurs 138: What they said after the game

The Spurs' losing streak is now at eight-straight games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 143-138, at home. The Spurs lost the regular-season series to the Lakers.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 20 points. Tre Jones finished with 23 points and 13 assists while Doug McDermott recorded 15 points.

The Spurs are currently on an eight-game losing skid and are now 6-15 on the season. They will next face the Thunder Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They got great character. I thought they were fantastic," Popovich said. "I'm proud of them. They just keep playing. Doesn't matter what the score is. Who is there, and who's not there they are unbelievably coachable."

Johnson

"We fought hard," Johnson said. "We kept fighting but it was a hard loss. We left it all out there. We can only look at the film and see what we can do better and just go from there. They [Lakers] fought as well. They were right there with us fighting and they pulled it out right there in the stretch."

Jones

"Everyone came in and played extremely hard. We fought to the very end. We just came up short," Jones said. "We continue to talk about it every single day trying to figure out how we can turn this thing around and start stacking some wins again."

LAKERS

Darvin Ham

"With us, again, we have to really understand what we want our identity to be and it’s got to be defense, it’s got to be playing winning basketball, and having winning habits," said Ham.

Lonnie Walker IV