First look at Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 has released a first look at virtual Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO — To say San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is taking the league by storm would be an understatement.

He's already created tremendous buzz in San Antonio and across the NBA landscape, "Wemby fever" is taking its grip.

And that hype is even impacting the upcoming NBA 2K24 video game.

Many fans are anticipating their chance to play as him in the upcoming video game and now NBA 2K24 has released a first look at virtual Wembanyama.

And it is very realistic!

Up next will be his NBA 2K24 rating reveal.

In a nutshell, the higher the number rating the better the player in the game. It rates up to 100 which means the player is pretty much impossible to stop.

And apparently, Wembanyama has a chance to be the highest-rated rookie ever!

In an interview with the game's Digital Marketing Director for 2K Games Ronnie Singh, he explained how Wembanyama's 2K rating could be the highest for an NBA rookie.

"We haven't seen a guy like him, really ever," Singh said. "He's going to be one of those tough ones to rate. The highest rookie rating we've had in the last seven, or eight years since we adjusted the rating scale was like an 81. There is an argument he should be the highest-rated in that period."

"He's built like a video game character," Singh said. "I think he will be among the highest-rated rookies of all time just because he's shown every tool in the box."