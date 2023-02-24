Mavericks 142, Spurs 116: What they said after the game

The Spurs lose big in Dallas for their 15th straight loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost versus the Dallas Mavericks, 142-116, on the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is now on a 15-game losing skid, the longest in franchise history, and is 0-6 on the extended trip.

Malaki Branham had 23 points and five assists to lead the team while Charles Bassey added 16 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 12 points and three rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 15 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Tre Jones, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

The Mavericks went 10-17 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter of the game.

The Spurs are now 14-46 on the season, and will next face the Utah Jazz on Feb. 25 on the road to continue the Rodeo Trip.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I was really pleased with Blake [Wesley] and Malaki tonight. I thought this was their best game as far as understanding what the NBA is like," Popovich said. "The physicality. The pace. Protecting the basketball. Being aggressive offensively."

Branham

"Feeling good. Just being aggressive. Looking for my shot more. When the defense stops me, I'm just looking to kick it," he said. "I feel like since guys are out we definitely need the scoring. Just being aggressive and just trying to play the role. I feel good."

Wesley

"I feel good. We got some tough defenders out here. I still got to get better on my handles as soon as I get stronger. Overall, I feel good," Wesley said. "I had fun out there. I played against some good competition - Kyrie [Irving], Luke [Doncic] - so I feel good."

MAVERICKS

Jason Kidd