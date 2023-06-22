Mavs trade Bertans, No. 10 pick to Thunder for 12th pick, reports say

Dallas tanked at the end of last season to ensure the team held on to the No. 10 overall pick.

DALLAS — We've got a trade, Mavs fans!

Instead of selecting a player with the No. 10 pick, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly dished it to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th pick in the draft.

There had been speculation leading up to the draft that the Mavs would deal this pick after tanking at the end of last season to secure it.

Included in the trade is Davis Bertans, which sheds his contract off of the Mavs' books.

Dallas chose Kentucky's Cason Wallace for the Thunder at the No. 10 spot in the draft.

This story will be updated.