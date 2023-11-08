Notable quotes from a historic night for the Spurs at the Basketball Hall of Fame

The Spurs saw four enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — San Antonio Spurs representation for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was very noticeable in Springfield, MA.

Franchise greats Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Becky Hammon saw their names etched into basketball immortality.

And if that wasn't enough of a Spurs presence, former Spur Pau Gasol also entered the Hall of Fame.

Indeed, it was a phenomenal night for the Spurs and they all gave poignant speeches to thank all who helped them in their journey to Springfield.

Here are some notable quotes from all four Spurs now Hall of Famers.

Parker:

"The little Frenchie. The little guy from Argentina (Manu Ginobili) and the swimmer (Tim Duncan) from the islands (Virgin Islands). Who knew? We won four championships together and it was an honor to play with you guys."

Gasol:

"I just loved the opportunity to play with you guys (Spurs). It was truly an amazing experience. and I will always, forever be thankful."

Popovich:

"Everybody knows the O's and X's. It's not brain science. Like when is the last time you had a new pick-and-roll play? It's all the same damn stuff," he said. "It's about relationships."

Hammon:

"You're (Popovich) a man of principle and excellence. I know you weren't trying to be courageous when you hired me but you did do something nobody in professional sports has ever done," she said. "You changed the trajectory of my life and of so many girls and young women. Thank you. I love you."