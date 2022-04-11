Nuggets 126, Spurs 101: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 126-101, on the road.
Keldon Johnson had 25 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 20 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points, and Josh Richardson recorded eight points.
The Spurs are 5-5 on the season and will next face the Nuggets on at home Monday night.
Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.
SPURS
Gregg Popovich
"We were not ready for that obviously," Popovich said. "Tough coming in here [Denver] on a back-to-back for a young team, but I'm actually glad Denver has all their guys back."
Poeltl
"They [Denver] made a lot of shots tonight. We kind of let ourselves down in the sense that we stopped fighting," Poeltl said. "We let them get in our heads by just them making shots. We stopped running. We stopped doing the things we usually do like getting up into them."
Johnson
"I think we just got to be mentally prepared to start out the game," Johnson said. "We'll bounce back. We're a young team. I feel like we'll be ready come Monday. We'll be fine. We'll weather the storm and we'll bounce back."
NUGGETS
Mike Malone
Aaron Gordon
"It was a good team effort and I think everyone contributed in the right way and we were locked in. They [Spurs] had a few too many offensive rebounds in the start, but once we cleaned that up, we gave them one chance and we got out and ran," Gordon said. "And then we just took advantage of the fact that they were on a back-to-back."
