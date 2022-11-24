Pelicans 129, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

"It was disappointing to see the way we started out," Doug McDermott said following the Spurs' home loss versus the Pelicans.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-110, at home.

Devin Vassell had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 21 points. Tre Jones finished with nine points and nine assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points.

The Spurs are currently on a six-game losing skid and are now 6-13 on the season. They will next face the Lakers Friday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"The third quarter and half the fourth quarter we played pretty good D [defense]," Popovich said. "In that period of time we got outscored by six [points]. So the physicality of both offense and defense playing with purpose and not just walking around. We were down 19 [points] at the half. It took all that time to get them to the point to get them where they competed the way they needed to to win in the NBA."

McDermott

"It was disappointing to see the way we started out," McDermott said. "I thought we'd come out a little bit more ready to play tonight. It took us a half to get there and you can't let that happen. As a leader with myself and a few of the other guys, we got to do a better job of really relaying that message to the younger guys."

PELICANS

Zion Williamson

“Our defense has really been clicking. It just carried over to our offense," Williamson said. "So, our game plan was to just lock in on what we were trying to do and stay locked in on defense."

Willie Green