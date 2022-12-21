Popovich, Hammon, Parker nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for enshrinement this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A trio of San Antonio Spurs greats have been nominated for basketball immortality.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023 and among the names are Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Becky Hammon.

Also among the nominees are ex-Spurs Michael Finley and Pau Gasol.

For Parker and Popovich, this will be their first time being nominated.

Parker is a four-time NBA champion, a multiple NBA All-Star, an NBA Finals MVP (2007), and a multi-Eurobasket medal winner representing France.

Popovich is a five-time NBA champion as a head coach, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year Award winner, the NBA's all-time winningest coach, a 2020 Olympic gold medal winner as a head coach for Team USA, and is regarded as the greatest NBA coach of all time.

For Hammon, this is another nomination for her in her illustrious basketball career.

It includes being a six-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time All-WNBA First Team nod, and led the WNBA in assists in 2007. She also served as a Spurs assistant coach from 2014-2021.

She is also a 2022 WNBA champion with the Aces in 2022 as well as being named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.

Other nominees include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team.

The entire Class of 2023 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 11:00 a.m. EST.

David Robinson, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, and Manu Ginobili are among other Spurs to be entered into the Hall of Fame.