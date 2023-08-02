LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer: Social media reacts

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James made his mark on the record books on Tuesday night becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record.
James made history in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he hit a stepback jump shot to push his career total to 38,388 points.
Abdul-Jabbar previously held the NBA's record for nearly four decades. Following the moment, Abdul-Jabbar joined James' family members on the court to recognize the special moment.
