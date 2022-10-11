Spurs 111, Bucks 93: What they said after the game

The Spurs are 6-7 on the season and will next face the Warriors.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their five-game losing streak after beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks, 111-93, at home.

Keldon Johnson had 29 points to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 22 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 10 points.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They [Bucks] also are missing some pretty important guys. We're aware of that. We're humble. We love the win. It was great. Our guys played great. It's a good group. Of course they [Bucks] were undermanned like crazy. You go out and play whoever is out there," Popovich said.

Charles Bassey

"This is the perfect spot," Bassey said. "This is a young team. I'm still learning everything out there. Everything is going smoothly. I'm just so locked in with my team. Every day I'm learning new plays."

Johnson

"I felt the last few games we've been starting off slow," Johnson said. "We had to come off ready to go. They came off a tough win in [Oklahoma City], and we knew we couldn't feel like we we’re just going to walk into a win. We knew they were going to come out. We knew that they know how to win, so we knew that if we came out lackadaisical that it could be a long night for us."

BUCKS

Mike Budenholzer