Spurs 129, Bulls 124: What they said after the game

"I think we competed for 48 minutes. I'm proud of these guys," said Josh Richardson.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their first win at home this season, beating the Chicago Bulls, 129-124

Keldon Johnson had 33 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 11 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points, and Josh Richardson finished with 12 points and six assists.

The Spurs are 4-2 on the season and will next face the Timberwolves at home Sunday night.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

He’s just a stud. He’s going to do everything he can to win. Doesn’t matter what it is. He’s got a lot of those traits that Manu had," Popovich said. "He just does things to win basketball games because of his heart.”

Johnson

"We stuck to our game plan, we executed, and we got the win. The Bulls are a great team. They have great players," said Johnson. "We went out there and just executed and did what Pop told us to do."

Richardson

"I'm proud at how everybody competed," said Richardson. "The Timberwolves are a tough matchup for any team. Coming in here short is not easy. I think we competed for 48 minutes. I'm proud of these guys."

Zach Collins

"We’re super confident in each other, and the way we play is fun, it’s contagious. We all feed off each other and we know that to be successful, everyone’s got to touch the ball, everyone’s got to run the floor and cut hard," said Collins. "We love playing that way. It’s about us believing we can play every night. We did that tonight, again."

Z. Collins on feeling much better physically, his play v CHI, thoughts on Sochan, team confidence, good training camp, Keldon Johnson being "unreal", team in motion, and more #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/wUfhGx51QA — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 29, 2022

Sochan

"It's a process. I think every game I've become more confident. My teammates trust me and I think that's the most important thing," said Sochan.

