There'll be some fun nights at the Frost Bank Center for all fans to enjoy in the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 season is inching closer and there will be some fun nights ahead at the Frost Bank Center for all fans to soak in when the regular season tips off.

The team recently announced its calendar for upcoming promotional and theme nights.

Some notable theme nights include the opening night versus Dallas on Oct. 25 which includes a t-shirt giveaway. Hispanic Heritage Night will be on Nov. 30 versus former Spur Dejounte Murray and Atlanta.

On Jan. 26, the team will host "Box Out Cancer" night against the Blazers and 10 "City Nights" (In-Season Tournament games) throughout the season.

Theme nights during Spurs games are always a fan favorite.

In the past, the team has hosted Star Wars Night, given out multiple bobbleheads of the players on certain games, and even did a Selena Night.

Tickets for the upcoming season are in high demand so get your seats as soon as possible to help usher in what is shaping up to be an incredible 82-game slate.

SPURS WAIVE MCCOY

According to a report via Keith Smith, the Spurs have waived guard Javante McCoy. He'll likely land with the G League's Austin Spurs squad next season considering he has reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 contract.

The San Antonio Spurs have waived Javante McCoy, a league source told @spotrac.



McCoy is likely to land with the Austin Spurs of the G League for this upcoming season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 20, 2023

He went undrafted but played with the G League's Lakers averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 25.8 minutes per game last season.

