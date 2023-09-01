Spurs announce free 'Silver & Black Open Scrimmage'

The event will be free for fans to take a peek at the team ahead of the regular-season opener.

SAN ANTONIO — All San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to the Frost Bank Center in October for the team's "Silver & Black Open Scrimmage."

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. the Spurs will take the court ahead of their Oct. 25 home opener against the Dallas Mavericks.

And it is all free!

Tickets are free and are required for entry, as well as $2 draft beers, $1 soft drinks, and a 15% discount* at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center, located on the south end of the arena. *Exclusions apply.

Wait there is more great news!

Parking for the event will be free in Lots 1-7 and doors will open at 4 p.m. and if you cannot make it, the scrimmage will be live streaming in the Official San Antonio Spurs Fan Group on Facebook.

The event includes an exclusive stream of the pre-scrimmage practice, merchandise and ticket giveaways, and live trivia. Streaming and event information can be found at Spurs.com/OpenScrimmage.

“We hope that the open scrimmage serves as a community celebration for fans to see their Spurs in action ahead of what will be an incredible season,” said Becky Kimbro, Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Our fans are exceptionally supportive, year after year, and they deserve a fun and free celebration to kick off this highly anticipated season. We’re looking forward to hearing their cheers and seeing their spirit on display as we welcome our team back into the arena for the 2023-24 season.”

All-in-all, this will be a great event for fans to attend to witness the roots of the Victor Wembanyama era in San Antonio. It's an affordable event to take the family or enjoy with your closet friends.

Not to mention seeing the development of the other players and interacting with fellow fans.

This is an annual must-go-to game for the past few years and fans enjoy every moment on the court. You might even hear a member of the team address all those in attendance thanking them for their support.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Silver & Black Open Scrimmage will be ticketed due to anticipated high demand. To be eligible to receive free tickets, fans must complete the following steps:

Join the Official Spurs Fan Club and enter to win at Spurs.com/OpenScrimmage

Both new and existing Fan Club members will need to enter to win through the above link

Deadline to enter is Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Each fan is eligible to win up to four free tickets while supplies last

Winners will be notified Thursday, Sept. 14

Winners must claim their tickets within 72 hours of notification; if not, new winners will be selected