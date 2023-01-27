Vote for the Spurs' Bassey for the G League Next Up game during NBA All-Star Weekend

Spurs fans can help send Bassey to Utah to represent the team at the 2023 NBA All-Star festivities.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans can help send center Charles Bassey to Utah for the first 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game by voting to secure him a spot on the team.

Twenty-four NBA G League players, including 10 selected by a fan vote, will compete in the Next Up Game.

The remaining 14 players will be selected by the NBA G League, and will include members of NBA G League Ignite and at least one member of the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

After the early fan vote, Bassey is the fourth-highest vote-getter among his peers.

Our second fan vote returns are here for #GLeagueNextUpGame! Check out the current Top 10 in fan votes, with Luka Garza leading the way. Submit your ballot for one more week at https://t.co/uRIzF2XIDl to make sure your favorite G League stars head to #NBAAllStar in February. pic.twitter.com/zWXzUmH9kD — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 27, 2023

The NBA G League Next Up Game will feature some of the top talents from across the NBA G League. Bassey has been on a tear with the Austin Spurs, having recently scored a career-high 40 points in just 32 minutes in a win over Texas.

40 PTS 🤯 16 REB 🤯 19/24 FG



Charles Bassey is a FORCE. He scored a CAREER-HIGH in a grown-man double-double night for the @austin_spurs! Bassey did this in only 32 minutes of action. pic.twitter.com/AwZgeGvOzY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 27, 2023

Currently, he is posting 23.9 points per game including 10.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and shooting 68% from the field in nine games played for the Austin Spurs.

Voting for Bassey to make the squad would not only help represent the Silver and Black, but also the city of San Antonio. He attended high school at St. Anthony's.

There is no limit to how many times a fan can vote, but remember: Fans will have to resubmit a new ballot for each entry.