Spurs claim Julian Champagnie off waivers

According to a report, the Spurs add Champagnie to the roster.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs have signed Julian Champagnie off waivers.

The Spurs claimed Julian Champagnie off waivers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2023

Champagnie recently played with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers affiliate) averaging 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game.

He went undrafted in 2022 and signed a two-way deal with the Sixers. He's listed at 6-7 and plays the forward/guard positions.

He was waived by the Sixers on Feb. 14 to make way for Mac McClung's two-way contract.

Champagnie played just two games with the Sixers and didn't receive much NBA court time.

He will likely split time with the Austin Spurs and San Antonio and with the Spurs currently in a rebuild, he may see more time to develop at the NBA level.