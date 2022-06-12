Spurs give San Antonio families a Christmas assist for the holidays

This effort is part of the Spurs' “Season of Giving.”

SAN ANTONIO — There is no doubt that when it comes to the best off-the-court moves, the San Antonio Spurs are heads above the rest.

The Spurs partnered with the Methodist Healthcare System to help spread holiday cheer in San Antonio.

Recently, Doug McDermott, Isaiah Roby, Spurs Coyote, and the Spurs Hype Squad provided free Christmas trees and wreaths to underserved families.

“Having an opportunity to spread some Christmas joy to families in need continues to bring incredible pride and joy to our team members who work tirelessly every day to help support resilient families across the communities we serve” said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO at Methodist Healthcare Ministries. “This annual tradition between our organization and the Methodist Healthcare System hospitals that participate further supports our shared mission of ‘Serving Humanity to Honor God” and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share the Christmas spirit and holiday cheer with our community.”

Methodist Healthcare System donated the nearly 120 decorated Christmas trees for the tenth consecutive year. McDermott, Roby, and the Coyote were decked out in the Christmas spirit and snapped photos with the families.

The families receiving Christmas trees were selected from Methodist Healthcare Ministries’ existing patients and clients who receive care through its Parenting Programs, Recreation & Enrichment services, Behavioral Health, and the Wesley Nurse program.



It is a five-week celebration running from mid-November through December when the Spurs will give back by supporting and uplifting youth, families, and organizations in the community.