Former Spurs guard Avery Johnson shuts down trash talk about Victor Wembanyama playing San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Nothing will rile up San Antonio Spurs fans more than someone trying to insult the Alamo City.

And you cannot blame them.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has poked fun at the San Antonio Riverwalk calling it "ugly" and Charles Barkley is always firing off verbal insults about San Antonio women.

Making fun of the city of San Antonio will get the fanbase fired up and ready to retaliate.

And apparently, slander about San Antonio also gets former Spurs guard Avery Johnson to roll up his sleeves and defend the city's honor.

Before the Spurs officially drafted Victor Wembanyama, Johnson was a guest on CBS Sports HQ.

The panel was discussing Wembanyama landing in San Antonio.

It was then revealed that one of the panelists called San Antonio "boring." He double-downed on that opinion by saying how it would be boring for the NBA to see the 19-year-old basketball phenom playing in San Antonio.

"No, I just said it was boring for the league to have Wembanyama go to San Antonio," the panelist said.

Enter Johnson to shut that San Antonio slander dead in its tracks.

"Are you up for an extension here at CBS Sports," Johnson jokingly asked. "Because if you are I'm talking to all the big bosses. I will not support your extension with that type of mind."

Johnson did not stop there.

He reminded everyone of how successful Hall of Fame NBA bigs are in San Antonio by pointing out the careers of David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

"David Robinson. Tim Duncan and now Wemby. We don't even need to pronounce his whole name," he said.

Avery will not let San Antonio be mishandled!

Wembanyama will certainly be a draw for big-name free agents to join the Spurs in the near future. He is already putting San Antonio more on the map with ticket sales through the roof, his jersey sales, and putting all eyes on San Antonio for each and every game he will play.

As for Avery defending San Antonio, you can bet he will meet with a standing ovation from the fanbase.