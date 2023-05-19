Spurs' Sochan asks about LeBron James' flopping; Lakers fans come at him

Sochan took to Twitter to ask about James' tendency to flop.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is wondering about Lakers' LeBron James' certain style of play.

No, he isn't asking how he can incorporate James' moves, shooting or passing.

He is wondering why James flops so much.

During the Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series, Sochan took to Twitter to ask about James' flopping.

"Why does ‘King’ James flop so much," Sochan tweeted.

Why does ‘King’ James flop so much? — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 19, 2023

Sochan was reacting to James' apparent flop while trying to defend Denver's Nikola Jokic as were all NBA fans watching the game.

James stumbled on the court and would land near the courtside seats.

Needless to say, Lakers fans were not happy about Sochan's tweet and were quick to call him out.

why are you not in the playoffs ? — Crazy Laker Fan (@crazylakerfan_) May 19, 2023

Why do you have a 50.9% TS? — GOAT James (@BronToAD) May 19, 2023

LOL. Why aren’t you guys ever in the playoffs?💀 — icollectL’s (@ArabSugeKnight) May 19, 2023

This is not the first time Sochan spoke out about opposing players.

Last season, he called Russell Westbrook "bricks" while playing a guessing game with Malaki Branham. He would ultimately clear things up about the slip-up.

Maybe Sochan should not poke the bear as Dillon Brooks learned during the Grizzlies-Lakers playoff series where James amped his game after Brooks was talking trash about James.

