Spurs net Osman, Stevens, draft capital in deal with Cavaliers

SAN ANTONIO — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the San Antonio Spurs are acquiring Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a second-round pick as part of a three-team deal to help facilitate a Max Strus sign and trade to Cleveland while the Miami Heat receives a second-round pick.

Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Osman posted 8.7 points per game including 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 37% from the three-point line last year with Cleveland.

The six-year NBA veteran will also bring a strong defensive presence and some playoff experience to the young Spurs roster.

Stevens averaged 5.3 points per game as well as 5.3 rebounds last year with Cleveland. The forward went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Cavaliers and has remained with the team for the last three seasons.

It is an open question if these two players will remain on the Spurs' roster. With the departure of Keita Bates-Diop, either Osman or Stevens could fill his void.

Osman could stick on the roster as San Antonio has reportedly been interested in adding him since 2017.

#Spurs have interest in #Cavs' draft-and-stash prospect Cedi Osman, league sources tell AmicoHoops. Teams have not yet discussed. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 30, 2017

Osman and Stevens are both in their final contract year.

