Spurs nominated for ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award for efforts in Uvalde

The Spurs have been front-and-center helping Uvalde heal in the wake of the Robb Elementary tragedy.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have been nominated for the 2023 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award ESPN announced.

The aim of the award is to recognize a sports team that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

The Spurs are nominated for their efforts to help Uvalde, Texas heal in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary school shooting.

After the shooting, the Spurs formed the Sport for Healing Fund in partnership with the Texas professional sports community.

The Spurs moved their annual Open Practice to Uvalde High School along with a community fair and youth basketball clinics throughout the day in Oct. 2022.

The team also has invested in safe spaces to heal including an elementary school playground and the Center for Comfort and Consults.

According to ESPN, the Spurs staff has volunteered more than 700 hours in Uvalde to date, distributed more than 1,500 free tickets, donated sports equipment to youth basketball teams, and raised more than $1 million in funds committed to uplifting and supporting the community.

In addition, guard Tre Jones awarded $25,000 to the Uvalde's Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

Also nominated are the Connecticut Sun, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets.