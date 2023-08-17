Spurs schedule release shows return to the national stage in Wembanyama's rookie year

San Antonio hasn't seen this much attention since the 2014 title run, and they'll be on the marquee for a handful of big games throughout the year.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are back in the spotlight, with almost 20 games of Victor Wembanyama's rookie season scheduled for national TV.

The schedule released Thursday shows seven games on ESPN, four on TNT, and eight on NBA TV. The Spurs haven't seen this much attention in years, and they'll be on the marquee for a handful of big games throughout the year.

The season starts October 25 when San Antonio will host Dallas at the newly-named Frost Bank Center in a primetime game on ESPN. In-season tournament games against the Thunder, Kings and Warriors will all be nationally televised, as well as double headers against the Suns and Lakers. They're also facing off against the Atlanta Hawks in an MLK Day matinee.

Wembanyama's arrival brings a level of attention to San Antonio that the Spurs haven't seen since the Beautiful Game era. He's an international superstar before his NBA debut, and it'll be a night-and-day difference in terms of media attention compared to last year when the young Spurs battled through growing pains a rebuilding year. The only nationally-televised game was the one at the Alamodome.

The French extraterrestrial is a game-changer off the court because he's a game-changer on it, bringing a totally unique set of skills that we've never seen at 7'3" or taller. It's no surprise that the NBA is working to showcase their most hyped prospect since LeBron and the Spurs are working to build around him.

San Antonio has been developing a solid young core looking for a cornerstone, and they've found a thrilling one in Wembanyama. As the team strives to return to championship form, fans across the league will be watching to see what Wemby does against the best of the best, this year and for years to come.

Austin gets two games again this year as the team works to expand their brand in that market. Last season those games were at the very end of the season, but this time around they'll be in the middle of March against the defending-champion Nuggets and the Nets.

The annual Rodeo Road Trip starts on February 7 and runs 20 days. The team will hop from Miami to Orlando, Brooklyn, Toronto, Dallas, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Utah before wrapping up in Minnesota.

Rodeo Road Trip!



Three weeks

~10,000 miles from start to finish in SA

~150 hours (6 days) of driving

30+ states, DC and Canada

Games in Miami, Orlando, Brooklyn, Toronto, Dallas, Sacramento, LA, Utah, Minnesota



Your third @ has to cancel all February plans and do this with you pic.twitter.com/uOqP34dsJv — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) August 17, 2023

The preseason begins on October 9 in Oklahoma City, and they'll have home games against Miami and Houston before wrapping up at Golden State.

San Antonio released more season ticket packages before the start of the season due to high demand. Single-game tickets are available for presale at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster, and they go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Group packages for 10 or more are available by visiting Spurs.com/groups or calling (210) 444-5959.