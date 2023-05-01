Spurs sign center Dieng to 10-day deal

The Spurs waived Dieng on Jan. 5 but have brought him back.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — After being waived on Jan. 5, center Gorgui Dieng is back with the Silver and Black.

The San Antonio Spurs announced they have signed center Dieng to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

Dieng played in 13 games and averaged 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 11.6 minutes before being waived.

The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 610 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.4 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta, and San Antonio.

Related Articles Spurs trade with Celtics for cash, Vonleh

This will make it three times the Spurs have brought him back to San Antonio. He played for the Spurs in the 2020-21 season, was re-signed this season, waived on Jan. 5, then signed to the current 10-day deal.

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.