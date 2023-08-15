Spurs' Wembanyama could get his first NBA regular season game at home vs. Dallas

Also, did the Spurs make the NBA Christmas Day slate of games?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama could get his first NBA regular season game as well as break in the newly named Frost Center Arena next season versus the Mavericks.

According to a report, the Spurs and Mavericks are tentatively slated for Oct. 25 in San Antonio.

The game will be a perfect match for Wembanyama as he'll take on another foreign international star: Mavs' Luke Doncic.

Mavs-Spurs games are always thrilling and with the French rookie in the league, perhaps San Antonio and Dallas can re-ignite their rivalry days.

NO SPURS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Apparently, the potential of many viewers tuning in to watch Wemabanyama isn't enough to schedule the Spurs on Christmas Day.

According to a report, the Spurs are not part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games next season.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



🎄Bucks @ Knicks

🎄76ers @ Heat

🎄Celtics @ Lakers

🎄Mavericks @ Suns

🎄Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

The full NBA schedule will be released in the coming weeks according to reports.

SPURS IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT SLATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

The NBA will announce the entire slate for the new in-season tournament set to debut next season.

Spurs fans can tune into ESPN's NBA Today show on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. CT for the schedule release.

San Antonio is in West Group C with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.