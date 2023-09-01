Spurs' Wembanyama set to make an appearance at San Antonio's 'The Ultimate Collector Experience'

The Spurs rookie will be on hand at the private card event in September.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is set to join the Topps "The Ultimate Collector Experience" in San Antonio where one lucky person will walk away with one of his rarest cards.

In case you didn't know, the popular basketball card company will be holding a private event in San Antonio to raffle off one of the rare Wembanyama basketball cards: The first card he ever signed on the 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome Green Parallel style card.

This will happen on September 23rd and will be open to all eligible collectors who redeem a 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome Victor Wembanyama Green Parallel Auto redemption card on or before September 8, 2023.

This will be your chance to receive the rare card as your redemption card.

It is shaping up to be a great event and to make it better, Topps recently announced that the Spurs rookie will be making an appearance.

We are thrilled to announce that Victor Wembanyama plans to join us in San Antonio! 🤯 That's right! @Wemby will be joining us for The Ultimate Collector Experience, where 1 lucky collector will have the opportunity to receive his iconic "1st Card I Ever Signed"… pic.twitter.com/vXoqbJvuPr — Topps (@Topps) August 31, 2023

Should you pull the 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome Victor Wembanyama Green Parallel Auto Redemption Card, you'll need to guarantee your spot for "The Ultimate Collector Experience."

Click here for all the details on how to attend the event and redeem your card to be eligible.

Recently, a Wembanyama basketball card set a new all-time selling price at auction for well over $67,000.

The final price for the card at the recent Goldin auction was $67,333. It is a Bowman University card in the SuperFractor style.

The card is inscribed "1st Ever" by Wembanyama with his Mets 92 jersey and graded at a perfect 10 condition.

The card set to be raffled in San Antonio is a Bowman University card with Wembanyama signing it "1st card ever signed" and in the Green Parallel style card.