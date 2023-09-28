'Taylor ... break up with him' | Mark Cuban pitches pop star to date single Mavs player

Cuban's made his comments on a First Take appearance Thursday morning.

DALLAS — It was the celebrity relationship rumor causing a buzz around the Internet: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The popstar's trip to watch Kelce play football on Sunday had the internet talking nonstop and after her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end saw a nearly 400% spike in sales.

The "Midnights" star was sitting in Kelce's suite, next to Donna Kelce, Travis' mom. During Wednesday's episode of Kelce's “New Heights” podcast, he finally dished on his "personal life that's not so personal" and the "special guest" who came to watch his game.

In an appearance on First Take Thursday morning, Mark Cuban pitched for Swift to break up with Kelce to date a Dallas Mavericks player.

"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu," Cuban said.

For the second week in a row, it's reported Swift will be attending a Chiefs game. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday that Swift plans to be at the Chiefs-Jets game in MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which doesn't have a concert date until November.

So, we might be seeing a lot more of Swift and Kelce in the coming weeks ... assuming she doesn't heed Cuban's advice (I'm kidding ... don't come after me, Swifties).

The Dallas Mavericks are set to open their season on Oct. 25 against No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

