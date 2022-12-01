The 2022-23 Spurs-themed Michelob ULTRA can is here

This year's can features the Spurs fiesta colors.

SAN ANTONIO — Michelob ULTRA is teaming up with the NBA to unveil the 2022-2023 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans and the San Antonio Spurs' can is everything fans will want.

It captures the Spurs' team fiesta colors complete with the 1990s franchise logo.

Also, the team's current logo is on the can, and the design features a first-ever digital art reveal to celebrate the joy the game brings.

The Spurs can captures the fiesta colors. They'll be available on December 5 #porvida #nba #sanantonio #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/RSlHBu1tbp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 1, 2022

"Michelob ULTRA is proud to partner with the NBA to bring fans a new way to support their favorite team and enjoy the game they love," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "As the beer brand known for superior enjoyment, the Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans represent the joy and passion that fans have for their teams. We're excited to bring this year's Team Cans to life with a first-ever digital art experience and remind fans everywhere: no matter who you root for, it's only worth it if you enjoy it."

The Spurs-themed can is deigned by Eric Elms as he took inspiration from each team’s fandoms and the slogans they use to cheer on their teams.

And with the Spurs celebrating its 50th anniversary, these cans will pair well with all Silver and Black celebrations.

This year's Spurs-themed Michelob ULTRA NBA team can will be available for a limited time beginning December 5, at local beverage retailers and arenas in participating markets.