Wembanyama's first summer game is the hottest Summer League ticket on record.

SAN ANTONIO — Talk about the "Wemby effect."

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA Summer League debut Friday in Las Vegas and is already a sell-out according to the NBA.

According to the data from secondary ticket seller Vivid Seats, Wembanyama’s Summer League debut is trending as the hottest Summer League ticket on record.

The Spurs' first game at the Las Vegas Summer League game has increased +26% compared to the 2022 Summer League season.

The average listed price for day one of the 2023 Summer League has increased +35% since the announcement last Tuesday, June 27 that Wembanyama would make his debut on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets.

And just how eager are fans to see the No. 1 pick in action?

Vivid Seats is projecting that fans are traveling to Friday’s game, on average, almost 700 miles to see Wembanyama make his debut.

Here's how the average ticket price is stacking up compared to past games:

1. 07/07/23 Day 1 - $96

2. 07/05/19 Day 1 - $86

3. 07/12/22 Day 6 - $85

4. 07/14/22 Day 8 - $80

5. 07/11/22 Day 5 - $76

First Day of Summer League 2023 vs 2022 (Spurs Average Ticket Price):

07/07/23 Day 1 - $96 07/08/22 Day 2 - $76

But if you want to score a ticket on the secondary market, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets.

Vivid Seats is listing its most expensive at $1,037.00 for a center court ticket on day one and its least expensive at $167.00 for general admission.

SPURS ANNOUNCE 2023 LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE TEAM

The Spurs have released the Las Vegas Summer League team and to no surprise, Wembanyama is on the roster.

He did not participate in the California Classic Summer League games in Sacramento.