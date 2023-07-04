Spurs fall to T-wolves 151-131; What they said postgame

The Spurs ended their visit to Austin with a loss.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out their games in Austin, Texas with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 151-131.

Tre Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and 12 assists while Malaki Branham added 18 points and 10 assists. Julian Champagnie finished with 24 points and four rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop had 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the win. Blake Wesley had 14 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Devonte Graham, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Doug McDermott, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 21-60 on the season, and will next face the Dallas Mavericks Sunday in Dallas for their final game of the 2022-23 season.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"It was great. Minnesota was really hot from three [point line]. They must have had close to 25 threes, I don't know," Popovich said. "The guys did well. Had 21 assists in the first half. Played physically. A lot of guys got minutes who normally don't get those minutes. A great learning situation for everybody. I thought we were physical, play hard, and had a good outing."

Jones

"It was a fun week [in Austin]. We all enjoyed it a lot," Jones said. "We love being here. We love finishing the year out here. The fans really supported us and had our back. It was packed out there both nights. There are a lot of positives to take away from this week in Austin. I'd definitely love to come back here and play in front of the fans again."

Champagnie

"Continue to work on my game all around especially on the defensive end of the court because that's what gets you on the court. Going into next year that will be my focal point," Champagnie said.

TIMBERWOLVES