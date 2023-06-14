Vegas oddsmaker places Spurs with best odds to land Chris Paul; Spurs with favorable odds to sign Horford, VanVleet, Lillard

Las Vegas odds place the Spurs with the best odd to bring Chris Paul to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting the San Antonio Spurs to be in the mix for several players next season.

Chris Paul

Oddsmaker BetOnline is projecting the Spurs with the best odds to add Paul to the roster next season at +200.

Paul posted 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games last season. However, he got injured in the playoffs again due to a groin injury suffered in Game 2 against the Nuggets.

Adding him to the roster is certainly an upgrade at the point guard position and the much-needed veteran presence the young Spurs core needs on the court.

But will he come to San Antonio? The Spurs have the financial flexibility to pay him but will he come to a rebuilding team in the backend of his career?

Al Horford

BetOnline gives the Spurs adding Horford at +500 odds to see him on the roster next season.

Horford would be a veteran big who could help mentor the likely No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and take on the NBA giants.

He has a reliable three-point shot (44% three-point shooting last season) and posted 9.8 points per game and 6.2 rebounds for Boston.

D'Angelo Russell

The oddsmaker pegs the Spurs with +800 odds to sign D'Angelo Russell.

Russell could address perimeter shooting but he may not fit in San Antonio. The team is loaded with wing players and playing time may not be afforded to him with the Spurs focusing on younger player development.

He averaged 17.8 points per game and 46% field goal shooting along with 39% three-point shooting.

Fred VanVleet

BetOnline gives the Spurs +800 odds to add guard Fred VanVleet.

VanVleet would be an upgrade at the point guard spot with his ability to shoot the ball and give the Spurs a veteran guard on the floor with the young Spurs.

San Antonio has the financial space to afford him and might be a realistic target for the team.

He averaged 19.3 points per game, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 39% field goal shooting, and 34% three-point shooting with Toronto last season.

However, will Spurs fans be forgiving after a video caught him allegedly shouting an expletive at head coach Gregg Popovich during the Raptors 2019 championship parade?

Damian Lillard

BetOnline gives the Spurs +900 odds to bring in Lillard.

Again, he would be a veteran guard who can provide an instant offensive punch to play alongside Wembanyama.

He recorded a whopping 32 points per game, 46% field goal shooting, and 7.3 assists last season with Portland.

Again, the Spurs can afford any financial demand from Lillard but whether would he come to a rebuilding team remains an open question if he is looking for an NBA ring.

DeAndre Ayton

The Spurs have +1200 odd to sign Ayton but this is unlikely with the team about to have Wembanyama in uniform.