Vegas oddsmaker list Spurs among top-10 teams Dillon Brooks could sign with next season

Could San Antonio be Brooks' next NBA home?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for Las Vegas oddsmakers to predict where former Grizzlies player Dillion Brooks could land next season.

And the San Antonio Spurs are among the NBA teams listed.

According to oddsmaker BetOnline, the Spurs are in the top-10 teams Brooks could sign with at +1000 (10/1) odds

Brooks was informed by Memphis that the team was not going to re-sign him this off-season in a report.

The news came after his disappointing playoff series versus the Lakers shooting 31.2% from the floor before the team was eliminated.

In addition, he riled up LeBron James causing an off-the-court distraction for Memphis and it fueled James in the playoff series.

Brooks is one of the league's better wing defenders and averaged 14.3 points on 39.6% shooting this past season. He also led the NBA with 18 technical fouls and is a 6-year NBA veteran.

Should the Spurs sign him he could provide an additional veteran presence on the young squad and much-needed defense with San Antonio owning one of the worst defenses in the league last season.