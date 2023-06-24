From Whataburger to the S.A.P.D., San Antonio is rolling out the red carpet for Victor Wembanyama on social media

All of San Antonio is welcoming Wembanyama to the city.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama received a royal welcome once his plane landed in San Antonio Friday afternoon.

The airport sprayed water cannons over his plane, fans braved the horrific heat just to greet him, chants of "Wem-V-P" could be heard, and the Spurs mascot, The Coyote, embraced him as Wembanyama walked to the car waiting for his arrival.

In a nutshell, all of San Antonio is welcoming Wembanyama with open arms and are showing it on social media as well.

From the San Antonio Zoo to Whataburger, here is a sample of the social media red carpet rolling out for the Spurs' newest basketball star.

Bonjour, @vicw_32! Welcome to San Antonio. 👏🏀 We have your free library card ready for you! 😉 It's finally official! Our San Antonio @Spurs have selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft!#NBADraft #GoSpursGo #Wemby #PorVida pic.twitter.com/JWKxEprGAZ — San Antonio Public Library (@mysapl) June 23, 2023

Excited to welcome the newest members of the @spurs fam 🫂



Here’s a message from a few of the guys, including our resident Frenchman 🇫🇷 #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/D1wKs5nvpu — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) June 23, 2023

Welcome home, #Wemby! 🏀 #GoSpursGo San Antonio Spurs Posted by City of San Antonio - Municipal Government on Thursday, June 22, 2023

“I think it just shows the culture of San Antonio and the people here,” said Jeremy Sochan. “It shows how much love we want to show to him and that it’s a family here and that he has nothing to stress about. It’s going to be good.”

