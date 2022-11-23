Zion puts up 32 as Pels dominate Spurs, 129-110

Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points as the Pelicans never trailed during Wednesday night's affair.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, going 14-for-18 from the court as the Pelicans controlled the San Antonio Spurs from start to finish on Wednesday night in a 129-110 win.

The absence of C.J. McCollum proved not to matter as the rest of the team stepped up with the star guard out of the lineup. Jonas Valanciunas contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds, going 9-for-11 from the court in 30 minutes of work. Devonte Graham led the bench in scoring putting up 21 points in the effort.

The win puts the Pelicans at 11-7 on the season, tied for 3rd place in the crowded Western Conference.

Guard Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 26 points in the loss. The Spurs have now lost six in a row and 10 of their last 11 games.