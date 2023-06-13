2024 Texas A&M football opponents revealed

Alongside the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry being renewed, the dates and opponents for the out of conference games being played at Kyle Field have been made public.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — With an eight-game conference opponent schedule set for the SEC in 2024, the league recently revealed the opponents for all teams in the first 16-team season.

For the Aggies, their schedule with Texas moving into the conference alongside Oklahoma and renewing the over 100-year rivalry has come with a major slate of games to look forward to.

For starters, the renewed in-state rivalry will be played at Kyle Field for the 119th installment of the matchup, which is the first time both teams have played each other on the gridiron since 2011.

Additionally, Texas A&M will have home games against all of their non-conference opponents, which include Notre Dame, McNeese, Bowling Green, and New Mexico State.

The list of Texas A&M opponents in 2024 includes:

vs Notre Dame - Aug. 31

vs McNeese - Sept. 7

vs Bowling Green - Sept. 21

vs New Mexico State - Nov. 16

vs Arkansas - neutral site game, date TBD

vs LSU - date TBD

vs Missouri - date TBD

vs Texas - date TBD

at Auburn - date TBD

at Florida - date TBD

at Mississippi State - date TBD

at South Carolina - date TBD

Dates and times for the games will be revealed at a later date, according to a release from Texas A&M.